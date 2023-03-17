Incredible Feat of Bravery by a Russian Soldier! - Jumping Into the Enemy's Trench

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Incredible feat of a Russian soldier!
A fighter of the assault detachment Alexander Maltsev climbed into the enemy's trench. He shot three piglets at close range and captured two more!
Unfortunately, a few days later, Alexander himself died in battle. Now documents are being prepared to present him to the title of Hero of Russia posthumously.