A Short History Of The Shed Blood From Genesis To Revelation-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-MARCH 15 2023
Rightly Dividing The Word
Rightly Dividing The Word
51 views • 03/16/2023

I spent some time this week battling with the bible-deficient followers of John MacArthur over on Twitter, what was the subject of this latest skirmish? The shed blood of Jesus Christ. John MacArthur places no importance of any kind on the shed blood of God at all, and in fact enjoys mocking the people who do. As a result, nearly 100% of his followers, with blessed few exceptions, also lightly regard the shed blood of Jesus on the cross. How important is that blood? Why, it's only the payment for your sin, that's all. On this episode of 'Rightly Dividing', we start with the very first shedding of blood as found in Genesis 4:10, take you up to Paul's revelation of the shed blood of Jesus as the payment for our sins on the cross, and clear on through to Revelation where God is giving the armies of Antichrist blood to drink in Revelation 16:6. Your King James Bible is a Book on the inside filled with shed blood, and it is a Book on the outside that men gave their lives in order for it to be printed. The true currency of the Book is blood, and it is spent plenty throughout its many pages. You have a choice. You can stay ignorant like John MacArthur about the blood of God, or you can come with us as we open up the pages of our inspired scripture to see the blood from God's perspective. You will never look at blood, or the Bible, in the same way ever again.

Keywords
biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times
