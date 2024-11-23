BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Russia EQUALS Tribulation, Trump EQUALS Third Temple, Israel EQUALS Antichrist, GET the POINT???
End the global reset
End the global reset
6 months ago

This is one of my strongest videos and one of my biggest arguments. Why hasn't the move of the kingdom of the last days begun yet? We have to have wealth to build the Father's Kingdom and the world is holding it in its hand away from us. In this video I will go over to a lot of screaming and yelling to get the point across already what is happening with World war 3 and Russia and Ukraine and Israel and Iran and all of that stuff. It has a special segment from David Icke to bring out a lot of points. This one is strong indeed so this is not for the week minded or the sissy Christians

I recommend you study more and Larry McGuire's website at larrygmeguiar2.com

