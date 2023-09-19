00 - Author's Note and Front Matter

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
E-Book and Print: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CB4W3LD8
Author's Note and front matter.
References contained in this episode:
- (2:41) A meaningful 19-page treatise on this topic [following one's conscience] is available here: https://joelskousen.com/the-still-small-voice-of-conscience
- (3:08) "Concerning Christian Liberty"; Letter of Martin Luther to Pope Leo X, Project Gutenberg, https://www.gutenberg.org/cache/epub/1911/pg1911-images.html