🔑 End The Bar
Twisted Light Worker
65 followers
61 views • 6 months ago

Trump said “Wait, I just want to savor this one.” ... more in description below 👇


The decades ahead will be profound as we end the corruption and strategically create and adopt new systems. Systems that will bring about massive changes to the way we live.

As I quoted "we will give up the struggle to survive and learn to love life and love living again"


The normies are MKUltra brain locked. They don't even know that they don't know.

They are short on these skills...

Keen observation.

True research.

Critical thinking.

Questioning their own beliefs.


Why do the normies, the brain locked, comply so easily?

MKUltra brain washing techniques work on those who don't use the skills mentioned above.


Watch also 👇


🔥 The anatomy of comp[liance - https://rumble.com/v6p86wr--anatomy-of-compliance.html?e9s=src_v1_upp


🔥 One for the Money - fun plus info https://rumble.com/v6afgay--one-for-the-money-.html?e9s=src_v1_upp


🔥 The Shift - https://www.bitchute.com/video/dg86vl98YvTs


🔥 2025 will be EPIC - https://rumble.com/v650w2v--2025-will-be-epic-.html?e9s=src_v1_upp


💞 The Golden Age Of Mind - https://rumble.com/v4uqq2l--golden-age-of-mind.html 🔥


💥 The youth are waking up - https://rumble.com/v5u4mj5--youth-time-.html?e9s=src_v1_upp


🔥 Flip the world right side up -https://rumble.com/v54eqmc--flipping-the-world-right-side-up.html?e9s=src_v1_upp


🌹💞 Inner Reign Reiki - https://www.innerreignreiki.com/ 💗 Energy Healing 🙏


🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓪 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮 https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🍺


awakeningcommon lawbarmental healthlawyerstwistedlightworkerthrivalismlegalsystem
