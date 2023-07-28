- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -Original Air Date: 21.JUL.2023

8:00PM EST

#742 // A FISTFUL OF DOLLARS - LIVE

It has been a week BQQMs and ricochets. Those who sought to hide and misdirect from the many crimes being done in our name are having those crimes projected for all the American public to see, despite the MSM's attempts to ignore the coming thunder. It ain't workin' and the American people are betting a full dose of what the deep state has tried so hard to hide: treason, pedophilia, genocide and worse.

Throughout all this brutal melee, it helps to keep in mind who's been in the main circle of this fight - President Donald Trump! How much has all this cost him? How much have others paid to bring down the Crime Family Syndicates? The similarity and context of what is happening now to what was happening back in September 1967 through the release of Clint Eastwood's Fistful of Dollars is remarkable. Get some popcorn and join us - this is a battle of Good vs. Evil - and a spaghetti western with a Trumpian flair!

#QBits

PODCAST





WATCH LIVE

https://rumble.com/v31gvvq-742-fistful-of-dollars-live.html?mref=2lydb&mc=d2ucq





WEBSITE

https://www.gooddog-usa.com





TRUTH SOCIAL

https://truthsocial.com/@GoodDog_USA





TELEGRAM

https://t.me/GoodDog_USA









PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO MY NEW YOUTUBE CHANNEL

[we need 1,000 subscribers to begin to Livestream]

https://www.youtube.com/@GoodDog-USA

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

* PLEASE SUPPORT OUR CHANNEL, THANK YOU *





DONORBOX or SNAIL MAIL

https://www.gooddog-usa.com/support





GET YOUR GOLD & SILVER AT MONEY METALS EXCHANGE

http://shrsl.com/3tsy8





NO MORE $$$ TO GLOBALIST BIG BOX STORES!

SHOP MADE IN AMERICA, DIRECT!

https://patriotswitch.com/gooddog





DE-GOOGLED PHONE PROGRAM

https://www.gooddog-usa.com/degoogle-program





DR. ZELENKO'S Z-STACK TO BOOST YOUR IMMUNE SYSTEM

https://zstacklife.com/gooddog

( ZSTACK COUPON CODE FOR 10% OFF : GOODDOGUSA )





STEP ON SOCKS - STEP ON Biden, Obama, Pelosi, Clinton, Fauci and Gates!

https://www.steponsocks.com/gooddog

( 3 pair for $17.76! )





+ + + + + + + + + +

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEW SUBSTACK CHANNEL

[we've begun posting research-news now!]

Go here:

gooddogusa.substack.com (https://www.gooddogusa.substack.com/)





= = = = = = = = = =

- - - - - - - - - - - - -

JOIN OUR COMMUNITY ON ELEMENT

https://www.gooddog-usa.com/discord





PSALM PROJECT

WEBSITE ~ https://www.gooddog-usa.com/psalm-form

ON RUMBLE ~ https://rumble.com/c/PsalmsAndSuchWithGoodDog





FIND GOODDOG ON THESE PLATFORMS

RUMBLE ~ https://www.rumble.com/QBits

CLOUTHUB ~ https://www.clouthub.com/gooddogmedia

PERISCOPE ~ https://www.periscope.tv/GoodDog_3384

YOUTUBE ~ https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCy8sqEimAZFMVt95S9ej3_Q

TWITCH ~ https://www.twitch.tv/gooddog_555

BRIGHTEON ~ https://www.brighteon.com/channel/gooddog3384

BITCHUTE ~ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gooddog_3384/

FOXHOLE ~ https://thefoxhole.app/#/home

TIGER NETWORK ~ https://www.tora3.com/gooddog555

TWITTER ~ https://twitter.com/GoodDog94619152

ODYSEE ~ https://odysee.com/$/invite/@Army-of-Light:6

https://odysee.com/$/invite/@War-of-the-World:b

https://odysee.com/$/invite/@Time-Machine:0

https://odysee.com/$/invite/@Merchants-of-Menace:9





- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



