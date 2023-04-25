Quo Vadis





Apr 24, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady of Zaro's Message to Angela for April 8, 2023.





On April 8, 2023, mystic Angela of Zaro wrote her mystic experiences wherein she also quoted a message from the Blessed Mother.





Angela wrote:





“This evening the Virgin Mary appeared as the Mother of Sorrows.





Her hands were clasped in prayer, in her hands was a long rosary, as if made of light, that reached almost down to her feet.





On her chest was a heart crowned with thorns.





The Virgin Mary was enveloped in a great light.





Her face was sad, her eyes were full of tears, but despite her pain and suffering, she was of an indescribable beauty, her tenderness unique.





May Jesus Christ be praised. “





Angela quoted the Blessed Mother as having told her:





“Dear children, watch with me as you wait, watch in silence.





Children, be strong in faith, do not lose hope.





Many will be the trials that you will have to face, but do not fear, I am with you.





You are under my maternal gaze, you are under my protection.





“My children, pray, pray without ever tiring, let your lives be prayer.





This evening I ask you once again to pray for my beloved Church and for all my chosen and favored sons [priests].





My children, prayer is the strength of the Church, prayer is necessary for your salvation.





Persevere, but above all be united. ”





The following message of Our Lady of Zaro was given to visionary Simona on April 8, 2023.





I saw Mother grieving, dressed in dark grey, with a golden belt around her waist and on her chest a heart crowned with thorns.





On her head was the crown of twelve stars and a veil between dark gray and light black that also covered her shoulders.





Beneath Mother’s feet were the half-moon and the serpent.





Mother had her hands clasped in prayer and between them was a long holy rosary made of light.





May Jesus Christ be praised…





My dear children, my heart is torn and my soul is sad unto death; my beloved Jesus gave His life for each of you; He died, and in dying He defeated death.





My children, adore my beloved Jesus in the Blessed Sacrament of the Altar. My children, pray, love.





Children, once again I ask you to stop chattering and murmuring, to be silent and to pray.





Children, adore my beloved Jesus — He dies on the cross for each of you in order to save you.





Now I give you my holy blessing.





Thank you for having hastened to me.





Please support my channel by watching another video.





May God bless you and keep you.





Our Lady, Queen of Peace, pray for us!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PwJ3FO52J3w



