Should You Call God Father?

Is it sexist to call God 'Father'? What does the Old Testament teach? What about the New Testament? What did Jesus teach? Who did Jesus say to pray to? Are we supposed to worship God in truth or according to our preferences and traditions? Did any post New Testament writers, like Melito of Sardis, state that one needed to call God 'Father'? What did the Protestant United Church of Christ do related to that? Were they right to replace 'Heavenly Father' with 'Abba God'? What about the Roman Catholic 'Inclusive New Testament'? Steve Dupuie and Dr. Thiel address these matters.





A written article of related interest is available titled, 'Is The Father God?' URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/father.htm