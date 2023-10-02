Fearless Pastor Jailed Then Bribed To Keep Quiet | Counter Narrative Ep. 123

I think it’s fair to say there’s only one republican candidate who’s been staunchly supportive of President Trump. Vivek Ramaswamy. But what does this mean for the future of Ramaswamy’s campaign?



We’re digging in with his campaign director today and now parents are being arrested in Canada for opposing the indoctrination of their children.





We’re speaking to a pastor who was arrested there for his support for the Canadian trucker movement on whether this precedent against free speech will survive up north.





LINKS:





vivek2024.com





StreetChurch.CA





SUPPORTING OUR PATRIOT SPONSORS = SUPPORTING AMP!





Don’t Wait for the Next Financial Crisis – Get a Free Gold Consultation Now!

https://bit.ly/KristiLeighKEPHD





Use Our Code ‘AMP888‘ For Special Discounts & Rates:





“Laetrile works, you bet your life” – Save 10% off your entire order: https://rncstore.com/AMPNEWS





Do you have a sinus problem? A problem sleeping? A joint, skin, or respiratory issue?

For a limited time, Steve of Nature’s Rite is offering The Healthcare Toolkit book for free with any purchase: https://www.mynaturesrite.com/promo/amp





Support Patriot Mike Lindell who has been canceled by the woke corporations! Get American Made Products for your home! https://MyPillow.com





Take Charge of Your Payments: Harness the Benefits of Patriot Processing Company and Eliminate Debanking and Fees! Call: 612-271-8019 or Email: [email protected] & Unlock Financial Freedom today.





FOLLOW US ON SOCIALS: https://linktr.ee/ampnews





LISTEN TO OUR SHOW PODCASTS: https://podcast.ampnews.us





AMPINSIDER – A COMMUNITY AND RESOURCE TO CONNECT WITH LIKE-MINDED PATRIOTS:

HTTPS://AMPINSIDER.US/





The content in our videos SHALL NOT be construed as tax, legal, insurance, construction, engineering, health, electrical, financial advice, or other & may be outdated or inaccurate; it is your responsibility to verify all information. You must conduct your own research. These videos are for entertainment purposes ONLY. If you need advice, please contact a qualified CPA, attorney, insurance agent, contractor/electrician/engineer/etc., financial advisor, doctor, or the appropriate professional for the subject you would like help with.