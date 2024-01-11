Create New Account
"The Indoctrinated Brain" - Dr Michael Nehls Special - Gareth Icke Tonight
What is happening
David Icke 


Michael is a medical doctor who also has a PHD in molecular genetics, has authored over 50 scientific publications, and has held senior research positions at German universities and served as a Vice President of Genomic Research.

Michael Nehls latest book is titled The Indoctrinated Brain - How to Successfully Fend Off the Global Attack on Your Mental Freedom.

Watch the full interview at https://www.ickonic.com

