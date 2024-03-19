VAXX poisoned TV star hospitalized with fluid in lungs

"Life is like a box of chocolates, “you never know whatcha gonna get!” 😂 I’ve said more than a few times, I truly feel like I work & live in a Soap Opera! 🤪 this trip was nothing short of another great Vaughan adventure! 🤦🏻‍♂️

Father & Sons Colorado Spring Break! Here it goes! I was feeling somewhat tired after 1day, experiencing shortness of breath climbing a few flights of stairs, wheezy, some congestion after some cold snowy conditions, and a headache developing. I had hydratied all day, so into the night I drank a bottle of Pedialyte and NyQuil’d myself out to be ready to tackle BRECK w/the boys the next morning!

Unfortunately, it was a night of tossing, turning, no sleep, coughing, dry heaving & my head felt like it was in a walnut cracker! Disappointedly, morning arrived & I had to tell my boys, plus our friends who just arrived, I was staying home to rest & be my best for our final days to come! To which only got worse as the day went on! I was mentally spinning trying not to think of having another horrible night or losing another day w/ my boys … but I did.

Two full days gone, enough was enough, I finally surrendered & went to urgent care and to my shock I learned that I was experiencing severe altitude sickness! My Blood Oxygen was at 54% & my lungs were full of fluids! Blood oxygen, also known as oxygen saturation, represents the percentage of hemoglobin in your red blood cells that is carrying oxygen. Most people have an oxygen level of 95-100%…."

https://www.instagramDOTcom/p/C4gnglYx3Xw/?img_index=1

###

Greg Vaughan

@greg_vaughan

AMEN.... Love Dolly 🙏🏻

Quote

The New York Times

@nytimes

Mar 3, 2021

“Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine,” Dolly Parton sang before she was vaccinated on camera. “I’m begging of you please don’t hesitate.” She donated $1 million to Vanderbilt for research backing the Moderna coronavirus shot last year.

3:29 AM · Mar 3, 2021

https://twitter.com/greg_vaughan/status/1366953913023348737

https://archive.fo/uJuNN

###

MGMT - Electric Feel (Official HD Video)

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=MmZexg8sxyk

###

Mirrored - bootcamp

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/