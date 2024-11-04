The Rock Almighty. This Election Is Not A Time To Fear

Today's show will take a slightly different turn in regards to what may or may not transpire tomorrow Warriors Of Light.

We must not give any license to the spirit of fear, hate, and especially violence as we await the results of the 2024 election.

Although you might hear in today's video some bad predictions that go against what we've been praying for; remember that we pray to bring about God's will to be done here on Earth. Not our selfish wants and desires. So rejoice Warriors Of Light, for the Kingdom of God is at hand!

Xalt - Heart Of Stone

Honestly, I’m worried about this week...

The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth.

