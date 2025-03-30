BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Russia: Another round of arrests for legalizing migrants, in St. Petersburg
Immigration Legalization

Another round of arrests for legalizing migrants

Arrests are taking place across the country of individuals assisting migrants in illegally obtaining citizenship. In the past few days in St. Petersburg, a group was detained that managed to organize the relocation of 84 foreigners to the country, and in Tomsk, the FSB suppressed a channel of illegal migration through fictitious enrollment in universities.

🖍The influx of migrants is a lucrative business in which, in addition to migrants, native residents of the country do not shy away from participating. However, all participants in the process of illegally obtaining citizenship must bear punishment and responsibility.


🚩In this context, the proposal of D.A. Medvedev to deprive migrants of citizenship (https://t.me/tass_agency/308012) obtained illegally sounds very timely. The question even arises as to why such logical measures have not been taken until now.

📌As is known, demand creates supply, and this means that there is a possibility to legally restrict and complicate the conditions for the stay of migrants. Thereby limiting their demand for obtaining citizenship and working in Russia.

#migrants #multiculturalism #Russia

⭐️@rybar

