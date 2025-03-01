CLAYTON BIGSBY 🎭 THE WORLD'S ONLY BLACK WHITE SUPREMACIST [CHAPPELLE'S SHOW]

A journalist profiles Clayton Bigsby, a prominent white supremacist who doesn’t know that he himself is black. (Contains strong language.)





About Chappelle’s Show:

It’s not just a show – it’s a social phenomenon. Dave Chappelle’s singular point of view is unleashed through a combination of stand-up bits and street-smart sketches. Hailed by critics and beloved by fans, Chappelle’s Show brings the funk and the noise – and some of the funniest comedy on television.





Subscribe to Comedy Central: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUsN5ZwHx2kILm84-jPDeXw?sub_confirmation=1





Watch more Comedy Central: https://www.youtube.com/comedycentral





Follow Comedy Central:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ComedyCentral

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ComedyCentral/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/comedycentral/





#ChappellesShow #DaveChappelle





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BLNDqxrUUwQ