169-Michael Marshall on Mandatory LBGTQ Indoctrination in Montgomery County Maryland Schools

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Guest Michael Marshall discusses how Montgomery County Md. makes LGBTQ indoctrination mandatory. LGBTQ books are included in English lessons for grades as young as pre-school. Since these are not part of the Family Life Education classes, parents are not notified and are not allowed to opt out their children.
This has caused an uproar from a diverse group of parents across the county.