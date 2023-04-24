© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The moment of the destruction of one of the surface drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Sevastopol_
According to the governor, there were no injuries or casualties.
Update 042423, that I think goes with this video:
Ukrainian drone attack reported against Russia's black sea fleet in Sevastopol. Governor says that the "fleet is now repelling the attack of surface drones. All services of the city are on alert" - TASS