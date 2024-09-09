HOW EXACTLY IS 'SAVE THE WHITE RACE' HATE SPEECH❓

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The OG title of this was, "Some Jewish families met with hate messages at Morrison YMCA in Charlotte", but screw that hot garbage
Hate messages on a bus at the Morrison YMCA left an agonizing sting for people like Brooklyn Doss.
“I was sad to see it,” said Doss.
Doss said hate not only sends a nasty message but is also a big reminder of the progress toward unity.
“As adults, we can process things a little differently, but when we are dealing with our kids that’s scary,” said Doss.
Doss said it all started after bringing their 10-year-old daughter to the Morrison YMCA for her Jewish Community Softball League when she was met with an unusual eye sore.
READ MORE: https://www.wcnc.com/article/news/local/morrison-ymca-bus-vandalized-with-hate-speech/275-2243eb27-7d92-4d5a-86de-c8de394970e0
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HExU-r2_kN0
Imagine NOT being able to call out clear and present WHITE GENOCIDE