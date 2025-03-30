Reading My New Book!

Sunday Morning Live 30 March 2025





In this episode, I engage with our community, addressing personal dilemmas ranging from guilt stemming from impulsive reactions to the interplay between anxiety and suppressed anger. We explore the implications of recent financial market trends, particularly in gold and cryptocurrencies, and how these shifts reflect broader economic sentiments. The discussion delves into the complexities of navigating toxic dynamics in personal relationships, emphasizing the importance of honesty for the well-being of children involved. I advocate for authenticity amidst societal pressures and reflect on the dual desires for connection and integrity. Additionally, I share insights into my upcoming literary work, introducing a character grappling with addiction and existential struggles. The episode concludes with a contemplation on the influence of societal structures on individual identity and the lessons learned from personal experiences.





