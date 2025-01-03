BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
"Roundup"-free, Slow-Simmered, & Regeneratively-Sourced Bone Broth in GLASS!
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
48 views • 6 months ago

Short video going over what is probably the CLEANEST and nutrient-dense bone broths that come in glass and are Glyphosate Residue-Free Certified by DetoxProject.org! To view the Powerpoint, visit:

https://tinyurl.com/FondBoneBrothPowerpoint


Learn more and save 10% by copying & pasting one of the following into your web browser:

https://tinyurl.com/RoundupFreeBoneBroth


fondbonebroth.com/?ref=myncdfjp&utm_source=Danny+Tseng&utm_medium=influencer

NEW affiliate link COMING SOON once they switch to another provider

Or, just apply any of the below codes when checking-out at FONDboneBroth.com:

danny

healthmerica

detoxroundup

To share this video, use: tinyurl.com/FondBoneBrothOverview

For a FREE copy of my "Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing Game Plan," e-Guide, visit: tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup .  For a FREE "Glyphosate 101" e-guide, click-on: tinyurl.com/WhatIsRoundup

For more amazing health- & life-saving information regarding chronobiology (circadian rhythms), mitochondrial health, and MORE, click-on both: https://Linktr.ee/Healthmerica & https://tinyurl.com/HowToDieOfNothing and watch the videos on my https://HowToDieOfNothing.com podcast at:

https://youtube.com/@dannyzen2

If you'd love to have the $$$ to be able to afford to eat ONLY certified organic AND Glyphosate Residue-Free Certified products to safeguard your health, watch:

https://tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101 , print-out: https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow ,

and fill-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching before leaving me a voicemail at my landline # at 1+786.441.2727 or, toll-free: 1+800.250.8975

If you happen to place an order for any of the above, please forward me a copy of your order confirmation email to one of the below so that I can ensure that your order ships out, ASAP!:

[email protected]

[email protected]

and then either leave me a voicemail at my landline # at 1+786.441.2727, toll-free: 1+800.250.8975, or cell: 305.297.9360

with the date & approx. time of your email since I do NOT check emails regularly.


