Celebrating God | Prophet Ezekiah Francis ‪@BerachahPropheticMinistries‬

Welcome! In this uplifting video, you’re invited to explore the profound significance of praising God, inspired by the story of Leah and her son Judah, whose name symbolizes praise. You’ll discover how what you offer to God returns to you multiplied—1000 times over! Learn about the blessings tied to Judah’s lineage (Genesis 49:8-11) and how he became a beacon of praise. Experience the joy of being a child of Zion and the call to praise Him with dance and instruments (Psalm 149:3). Understand that you are God’s hidden treasure (Matthew 13:44) and of great value in His eyes. As a believer, you are a priest and a king (Revelation 1:5-6), called to command your circumstances through praise. Embrace the truth that God loves the gates of praise, and be filled with joy, singing aloud (Psalm 132:13-14). See how God brings provision, salvation, and authority when you make praise your home. Join us in this life-changing message that will ignite your spirit! Through praise, you can experience comfort, beauty, and the oil of joy in your life (Isaiah 61:3). Share your thoughts on how praise has impacted your life, and let’s build a community that glorifies Him together! Let’s dive in and praise Him!





Celebrating God

Prophetic Time | 26 May 2025 | Prophet Ezekiah Francis | Berachah Prophetic Ministries





