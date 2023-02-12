The Prisoner - Free For All - Episode 4

"Free for All" - Original UK Air Date - 20 October 1967

Presented with the opportunity, Number Six runs for election to the post of Number Two.

The central theme of the episode is the hypocrisy and vacuity of the democratic election process.



The Prisoner is an allegorical British science fiction television series starring Patrick McGoohan. A single season of 17 episodes was filmed between September 1966 and January 1968. The first episode in the UK aired in September 1967, although the global premiere was in Canada several weeks earlier. The series was released in the US in June 1968.

Source Credit - ITV



Mirrored - Greg E