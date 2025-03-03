Trial Discussion

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
3-2-2025
The actual trial will commence Thursday morning, opening statements, and the first witnesses Thursday morning in the case of State versus Kurt Benshoof. The Jury selection on Monday.
The ex has admitted she has physically assaulted him in the past.
She's the only one that's ever committed any physical violence in the entire relationship.
And whereas every conversation he had was recorded, taped, and broadcast, their conversations magically disappeared and vanished. They're not in the government files.