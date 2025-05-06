BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
PETRA’s DEADLY deluge: Belgian mom & son WASHED AWAY in horror floods as Jordan’s tourist gem evacuated.
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Petra’s DEADLY deluge: Belgian mom and son WASHED AWAY in horror floods as Jordan’s tourist gem evacuated.  #Jordan

ISRAEL’S CHILLING ULTIMATUM: Occupy & raze Gaza if no deal by Trump’s visit

Israeli officials have announced that President Trump's upcoming visit to the Middle East next week will serve as the deadline for securing a new hostage and ceasefire agreement, with a major ground operation planned if no deal is made, Axios reports.

Earlier, the Israeli plan Gideon's Chariots designed to "completely defeating Hamas" has been approved. According to it, the IDF would invade Gaza with four or five armored and infantry divisions and gradually occupy and hold most of the strip.

