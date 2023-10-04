America Founder's Vision: Limited Government 🗽📜

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Exploring America's Founding Vision with Mark David Hall Professor of Politics and Faculty Fellow in the Honors Program at George Fox University 📜💭🎵 https://bit.ly/3pdCEgc
America's founders had a vision for limited government, outlined in Article I, Section 8 of the Constitution 📜.
But since the 1930s, we've seen the federal government expand beyond those bounds 📈, tackling issues the founders never foresaw.
🤯 Dialing back this involvement may be a challenge, but it's a worthy one.
One key belief of the founders was the importance of morality in a Republic.
They saw it tied to religion, particularly Christianity. ⛪️🤝
Are we still upholding these ideals today? 🤔