America Founder's Vision: Limited Government 🗽📜

Exploring America's Founding Vision with Mark David Hall Professor of Politics and Faculty Fellow in the Honors Program at George Fox University 📜💭🎵 https://bit.ly/3pdCEgc

America's founders had a vision for limited government, outlined in Article I, Section 8 of the Constitution 📜.

But since the 1930s, we've seen the federal government expand beyond those bounds 📈, tackling issues the founders never foresaw.

🤯 Dialing back this involvement may be a challenge, but it's a worthy one.

One key belief of the founders was the importance of morality in a Republic.

They saw it tied to religion, particularly Christianity. ⛪️🤝

Are we still upholding these ideals today? 🤔