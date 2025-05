America Founder's Vision: Limited Government 🗽📜

Exploring America's Founding Vision with Mark David Hall Professor of Politics and Faculty Fellow in the Honors Program at George Fox University πŸ“œπŸ’­πŸŽ΅ https://bit.ly/3pdCEgc

America's founders had a vision for limited government, outlined in Article I, Section 8 of the Constitution πŸ“œ.

But since the 1930s, we've seen the federal government expand beyond those bounds πŸ“ˆ, tackling issues the founders never foresaw.

🀯 Dialing back this involvement may be a challenge, but it's a worthy one.

One key belief of the founders was the importance of morality in a Republic.

They saw it tied to religion, particularly Christianity. β›ͺ️🀝

Are we still upholding these ideals today? πŸ€”