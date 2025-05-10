BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Peskov at ABC: Putin is doing everything possible to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, but Kiev is trying to avoid negotiations - Peskov in an interview with ABC - clip
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
53 views • 4 months ago

Putin is doing everything possible to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, but Kiev is trying to avoid negotiations — Peskov in an interview with the American ABC

▪️He stressed that in order to cease fire, the West must stop supplying weapons to Kiev

▪️The Ukrainian authorities are not ready to start negotiations immediately.

Here's the link to ABC, short 2 minute 40 sec, interview.

U.S., European weapons to Ukraine must stop to have ceasefire: Putin spokesperson

ABC’s “This Week” co-anchor Martha Raddatz speaks with Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov about the state of peace talks with Ukraine.

May 9, 2025

https://abcnews.go.com/ThisWeek/video/us-european-weapons-ukraine-stop-ceasefire-putin-spokesperson-121659250

Adding, Dmitry Medvedev's view regarding the UK Sharmer and others on video posted earlier today: 

Dima is on fire

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev:

"Macron, Merz, Starmer and Tusk were supposed to discuss peace in Kiev. Instead they are shouting threats at Russia. Either a ceasefire to give the Bandera hordes a break, or more sanctions. You think that's smart, huh? Shove those peace plans up your pangender asses!"


Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy