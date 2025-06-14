BiBi to Trump: 'Our enemy is YOUR enemy' & 'our victory will be YOUR victory' 🤮

🤮Bibi again, now in English: HAPPY BIRTHDAY to President Trump (below, Putin also called Trump)

Thanks him for 'protecting Israeli lives against criminal regime of Iran'

Says Israel now helping defend WORLD

'Our enemy is YOUR enemy', and 'our victory will be YOUR victory'

more speech: “We have eliminated their top military leadership. We have eliminated the leading technologists who were leading the development of nuclear weapons that would have threatened more than just us. We have done that and more. But we also know there is more to do. So we are preparing. We have paved the way to Tehran, and our pilots in the skies over Tehran will strike at the regime of the ayatollahs in ways they cannot even imagine. And I can tell you, we have intelligence that senior Iranian leaders are already packing their bags. They can sense what is coming. And here is what would have happened if we had not acted. We had intelligence that this ruthless regime was planning to transfer the nuclear weapons it was developing to its terrorist proxies. It would have been nuclear terrorism on steroids, a threat to the entire world. That is what Israel is doing, with the clear support of President Donald Trump, the American people, and many others around the world.

And with God's help, with the good will and determination of all free societies, we will win."

'That is what Israel is doing, with the clear support of President Donald Trump, the American people, and many others around the world.'

Adding:

⚡️ Putin holds phone call with Trump

Statements from Putin’s aide Yuri Ushakov:

🔸The call lasted 50 minutes

🔸The conversation was useful, with the two leaders discussing the escalating situation in the Middle East.

🔸Putin informed Trump about his recent phone contacts with the president of Iran and the prime minister of Israel.

🔸Putin reminded Trump of Russia’s proposal to seek mutually acceptable agreements on the Iranian nuclear issue.

🔸Trump assessed the situation in the Middle East as highly alarming.

🔸The presidents did not rule out a return to the negotiating track on the Iranian nuclear program.

🔸Putin also informed Trump about the implementation of the Istanbul agreements reached in Turkiye on June 2.

🔸Russia is ready to continue negotiations with the Ukrainian side, Putin said.

🔸Putin congratulated Trump on his birthday and Flag Day.

🔸During the conversation, the leaders noted the wartime brotherhood of the two countries during World War II and expressed satisfaction with their current relationship, which allows for addressing pressing issues.

🔸Russia is ready to resume negotiations with Ukraine, as agreed, after June 22, Putin said.