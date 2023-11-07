Pro-Palestinian Protests Engulf United States And Europe As Antisemitism Reaches Historic Proportions-NTEB-NOV 5 2023

The spike of antisemitic incidents across Europe has reached extraordinary levels in the last few days, reminiscent of some of the darkest times in history. European Jews today are again living in fear, as they did in 1933 Germany.

The European Commission recently released a statement which said “We have seen a resurgence of antisemitic incidents and rhetoric in the European Union and worldwide: Molotov cocktails thrown on a synagogue in Germany, stars of David sprayed on residential buildings in France, a Jewish cemetery desecrated in Austria, Jewish stores and synagogues attacked in Spain, demonstrators chanting hate slogans against Jews.” In other words, 2023 has become 1933 once again. Achtung, Juden!

“Behold, I will send for many fishers, saith the LORD, and they shall fish them; and after will I send for many hunters, and they shall hunt them from every mountain, and from every hill, and out of the holes of the rocks.” Jeremiah 16:16 (KJB)

On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, the world is rapidly choosing sides, and even though multiple ‘wars and rumours of war’ are raging right now, the ‘big one’ is heading for us like the End Times Express that it is. In the midst of it all, hatred of the Jews is expanding and multiplying at a rate not seen since Nazi Germany, and this time it’s not isolated to a single nation, it’s global. To date, over 10,000 Palestinians have died in the Israel-Hamas War, with an easy 10,000 more expected to follow suit. Gaza itself has been surrounded and divided by the IDF, as they seek to eradicate Hamas. The event that everyone tried to put off for as long as possible has busted through and is now presenting itself to the entire world. Where does all this end? Join us today on the Podcast as we open our King James Bibles to answer that question.