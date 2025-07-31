BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Brian Hooker and the William Thompson confession
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
23 views • 1 month ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

Kent Heckenlively and I and Frank started writing Plague of Corruption, August 29 2014. Summer of 2020, Plague was in press. All we could change was editing a sentence or two. We couldn't retypeset the whole book, because what did I see? Who did I meet? I met Dr Brian Hooker, the head of Children's Health Defense, now the Chief Scientific Officer of Children's Defense, PhD, you saw him a few weeks ago in the Ron Johnson hearing and notice he's not an author of z. If you're vaccine-injured, please watch these important things. They're so important for parents to see this and what a hero that guy is. And what he did was he held up a Xerox copy, like I'm holding up this picture on the slide. He had a page from William Thompson's notebook, and it had taped in an email message, and in his handwriting, it said, what are we going to do about the problem with the blacks? And I'm like, of course, it had nothing to do with science.

Judy MIkovits, PhD - 07/29/2025

The Real Dr Judy Show with DocOfDetox: https://rumble.com/v6wughy-the-real-dr.-judymikovits-show.html'

Uncensored Books: https://therealdrjudy.com/uncensored-books

healthnewscdcautismblackstruthbrian hookerconfessionjudy mikovitswilliam thomson
