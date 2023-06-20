The Ancient Cycladic Civilization - HaloHistory

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Early Cycladic culture is a very intriguing but often overlooked part of the Bronze Age. Today, this enigmatic culture is mostly known for the marble figurines found all over the Cyclades, but a quick summary of its history can make people realize its complexity and depth.
Thank you for viewing! Please like & subscribe - New docs and/or videos posted daily