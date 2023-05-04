New Documents Show More Prominent Figures Had Ties With Jeffrey Epstein After Jail Time

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
New Documents Show More Prominent Figures Had Ties With Epstein After Jail Time
New revelations about an additional list of prominent figures who met Jeffrey Epstein, even after he'd been outed as a sex offender, has sparked fury in the United States. The Libertarian Party has accused political elites of amoral behavior. Activists say the FBI and CIA have ignored the rights of minors.
RT’s Caleb Maupin picks up the story.