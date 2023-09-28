BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
new samvartaka fire dynamics vaporized root systems, shattered rocks, angle of burn trajectory
High Hopes
High Hopes
57 views • 09/28/2023

Jeff Snyder


Sep 26, 2021


In Hinduism and Jainism, Sāṁvartaka is a divine force or power normally used by the deity Indra. Described as being a cloud of energy or fire, the force is used to destroy or despoil that which displeases Indra. The force is referenced to in Hindu and Jainist texts. Samvartaka is also strongly associated with comets.[1]


I filmed this one in Carbon County near helper Utah this summer as it happened

(Watch "LIVE, unextinguishable, reigniting plasma fire on US-6 near Helper Utah" on YouTube

   • LIVE, unextinguishable, reigniting p... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Iaf8ATS0FbU&t=0s


Bear Fire 'growing rapidly' near Helper in Carbon County

https://kutv.com/news/local/new-fire-growing-rapidly-in-carbon-county-bear-fire-price-canyon)


Watch "Samvartaka sentient plasma" on YouTube

   • Samvartaka sentient plasma See u then https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NFW-7HsCvv4&t=0s


Watch "Samvartaka Fire" on YouTube

   • Samvartaka Fire https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=womW9iOAIzM&t=0s


Watch "Ed Sheeran - I See Fire (Music Video)" on YouTube

   • Ed Sheeran - I See Fire (Music Video) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2fngvQS_PmQ&t=0s


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UobLMmCfGwI&t=0s

Keywords
utahfiresjeff snyderfire dynamicssamvartakavaporized root systemsshattered rocksangle of burn trajectorycarbon county
