Scare Events and Cover Stories | 40K FootView with JMC Ep. 29

Scare Events and Cover Stories Broad Spectrum Updates and Analysis





- DS will not go away quietly – winning for the black hats is not losing





- Black hats being played by the white hats – Riccardo walks us through this





- Not certifying the election is yet another trap that will work against them





- Brunson case and the white hats control – stay tuned





- Has Trump brought in warmongers to fight Israel’s wars? Think again…





- The podcaster Presidency coming soon





- XI-XI Ping-Putin-DJT working to end the NOW





- The Golden Age discussion





- Trumps appointments broken down – method to the madness – Dr. Oz???





- Scare events discussed- White hats “cover stories” strategy





- Riccardo says Nuclear war will not happen and explains why





- Understanding the yellow, green, red, black and white hats





- Australian government updates including control of social media for those under 16 years of age





- An update on the progress and obstacles of AustraliaOne





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.





https://johnmichaelchambers.com/





https://rumble.com/c/JohnMichaelChambers40kFV





stormisuponus.com