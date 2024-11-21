Scare Events and Cover Stories | 40K FootView with JMC Ep. 29

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Scare Events and Cover Stories Broad Spectrum Updates and Analysis
- DS will not go away quietly – winning for the black hats is not losing
- Black hats being played by the white hats – Riccardo walks us through this
- Not certifying the election is yet another trap that will work against them
- Brunson case and the white hats control – stay tuned
- Has Trump brought in warmongers to fight Israel’s wars? Think again…
- The podcaster Presidency coming soon
- XI-XI Ping-Putin-DJT working to end the NOW
- The Golden Age discussion
- Trumps appointments broken down – method to the madness – Dr. Oz???
- Scare events discussed- White hats “cover stories” strategy
- Riccardo says Nuclear war will not happen and explains why
- Understanding the yellow, green, red, black and white hats
- Australian government updates including control of social media for those under 16 years of age
- An update on the progress and obstacles of AustraliaOne
NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.
