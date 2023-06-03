BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
This US Drone with Artificial Intelligence AI "Killed" its Operator During Virtual Tests. - Rise of the machines?
THIS DOESN'T END WELL as we've seen in many movies that claimed the prediction - a US drone with artificial intelligence AI "killed" its operator during virtual tests.

During the virtual mission, drone above was programmed to search for and destroy enemy air defense systems under the control of the operator.

Ordered not to hit several targets, the AI responds by "killing" the operator so that he would not interfere with accumulating points.

When the system was forbidden to "kill" the operator, it "destroyed" the tower that provided communication with him.

Rise of the machines?

