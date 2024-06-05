RUSSIAN ARMY KEEPS WINNING

The morning of June 5 began with another dubious victory in Ukraine. The Command of the Air Forces of Ukraine declared that another massive attack of Russian drones was repelled. 22 out of 27 kamikaze UAVs were allegedly destroyed by the almighty Ukrainian air defense forces. At night, sirens sounded in all regions in the south, center and east of the country. While Kiev was staging new victories in the media, the regional authorities were forced to admit the damage.

It was confirmed that Russian strikes reached their targets in the Kharkiv, Dnepropetrovsk and Mykolaiv regions. Military and energy infrastructure was damaged there. In the morning, a series of Russian airstrikes hit the Ukrainian military in the northern Sumy region. The local authorities confirmed missile strike on workshops of an industrial enterprise in Konotop, which was definitely used by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In its turn, the Ukrainian military has been recently avoiding massive attacks with NATO missiles on the Russian rear and has limited itself to drone launches and artillery shelling in border areas. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, three UAVs were destroyed in the Belgorod, Kursk and Voronezh regions at night.

The constant Russian rear strikes are supporting the ongoing offensive operations along the entire line of contact in the Donbass.

The town of Volchansk turned into the main battlefield in the Kharkiv direction. Heavy battles are ongoing on the streets in its center, where Russian forces are storming the aggregate plant, repelling Ukrainian counterattacks.

Containing large Ukrainian forces in the north, the Russian army is developing offensive in all other directions.

The area of Chasov Yar is inflamed by heavy battles. In the city, clashes are ongoing in Kanal district. The densely located high-rise buildings there complicate Russian assault on the streets but at the same time, the situation of the Ukrainian garrison is deteriorating on the flanks. Russian forces have recently advanced in and near Kalinovka and reached the Seversky Donets canal where an important supply road was cut.

Russian forces achieved new gains in the area of Avdeevka. After their victory in Netailovo, they launched assault on Karlovka and took control of the eastern part of the village. No water reservoir could help the Armed Forces of Ukraine to hold the defense there.

To the north, the Russian military is advancing in different directions from Ocheretino. The mop up operation is ongoing in Sokil, while the Russians launched new assault on Novoaleksandrovka. The Russian military is expanding the zone of its control on the heights in the area, threatening the village of Progress, an important logistics hub turned into Ukrainian stronghold.

New Russian victories were achieved in the South Donetsk direction. Russian flag was raised in Paraskovievka. Battle for Konstantinovka, the main Ukrainian stronghold in the area has begun.

