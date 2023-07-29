BIDEN MAKES TEMPORARY PANDEMIC PREPAREDNESS OFFICE PERMANENT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Del BigTree at the HighWire
July 28, 2023
On the heels of evidence that Dr. Birx and the U.S. military drove the American pandemic response; the White House has announced a new permanent pandemic office in the executive branch run by an ex-Pentagon & NSC asset. The move aligns with the WHO’s pandemic treaty agenda, setting up a concerning turn-key global response to “public health threats” driven by the W.H.O.
