The Greatest Conspiracy That You NEVER Knew YOU Created!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Society will immensely improve if we can recognize this greatest lie. It is detailed as "The Most Dangerous Superstition" by Larken Rose, or as "The One True Divide" by Mark Passio, or as "The End Of All Evil" by Jeremey Locke, or as the worship that has taken the place of God as said by Carl Jung, or as the prime focus of the "Stanley Milgram" psychological experiment. Connections are endless, yet never mentioned.
Best Video Compilation (which explains this in detail): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lsCPxDpKDlA
Learn more or write an article, we will turn it into a video for you, network with others and more: https://theliberator.us
All My Links & Books: https://taplink.cc/coryhealth
-
#powerfulvideo #mustsee #mustwatch #powerfulmotivation #belief #conspiracy #greatest #interesting #intriguing #motivational #inspirational #empowerment #minidocumentary #documentary #documentaries #powerful