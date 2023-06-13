REINER FUELLMICH - Truth Summit 6/12/23

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Reiner Fuellmich's father, a policeman, cared about justice and hated it when he was told to drop a case - political interference. Like father, like son. Reiner Fuellmich has gone after corrupt banks and car manufacturers, and most recently those responsible for the plandemic. Over a hundred interviews. A Grand Jury before the Court of Public Opinion. And now?
