Russian Defence Minister inspects fulfilment of state order by defence industry enterprises in Tula region

At the Strela defence industry enterprise, the head of the Russian military department was informed that the task for the production of the Yastreb-AV and Zoopark-1M reconnaissance radar systems, as well as the Aistenok radar stations used in counterbattery warfare, has been fully fulfilled in 2023.

The head of the enterprise reported to the Russian Defence Minister that the purchase of new equipment and transition to a 12-hour working shift allowed to increase the number of manufactured complexes in the current year by two times, and in 2025 will allow to increase by four times.

'We have flexible working hours. We have a 12-hour working shift, six days a week. Sometimes we work every day. It depends on the amount of work. When it is necessary, we stay late at the work', said assembly line worker Ivan Berbatukhin reported to the head of the Russian military department.

'Good work. Thank you', said Sergei Shoigu.

The Russian Defence Minister was presented a system of additional protection of radar complexes against munitions with defeat elements developed at the enterprise.

Director General of the Strela defence industry enterprise Vyacheslav Chapkin reported that this system is made of metal sheets and anti-fragmentation blankets with a set of reflectors and simulators of thermal and radar radiation, which allows to significantly increase survivability of hardware and personnel in the conditions of the special military operation.

'It is a highly demanded product. We plan to install such protection on every armoured vehicles', said the Russian Defence Ministry.

Adding:

Europeans are desperately searching for ammunition for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

A summit was held in Paris on February 26th, aimed at resolving the issue of Ukraine's ammunition shortage. Leaders from France, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, and Estonia, as well as the UK Foreign Minister, were present.

However, no new decisions regarding supplies were made at the summit.

The EU had promised Ukraine one million artillery shells by March 2024, but has only delivered half of that amount. The deadline has been pushed to the end of the year.

The problem lies in Europe's inability to increase ammunition production. Non-Western countries have been unwilling to part with their limited arsenals. India refused to confront Russia despite German persuasion. Currently, the EU is trying to pressure African and Balkan countries, but so far without success.

Only Denmark recently caused a sensation by donating all its artillery and ammunition reserves to Ukraine.

EU politicians are now very concerned about what to do if US funding for Kiev does not return to its previous levels.