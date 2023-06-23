UK Column: Debi Evans: DID PFIZER KNOW? A STARK BUT HONEST WARNING FROM DR NAOMI WOLF (mirrored)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored from Bitchute channel UK Column at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/P0tv9pyzY2YO/
Naomi Wolf talks of her passion, determination and drive to address what she describes as the “greatest crime that has ever taken place in the history of humanity”. Read the write-up at: https://www.ukcolumn.org/video/pfizer-knew-a-stark-but-honest-warning-from-dr-naomi-wolf