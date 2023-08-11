Albo's Porky Pies - The Voice To Parliament. Vote NO👎

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Albanese has been denying that the referendum ‘will lead to a treaty’
“Truth telling needs to start with the Albanese government and the Yes campaign”
Lyle Shelton delivers an incisive editorial on the confusing messaging coming from the Prime Minister, his labour colleagues and the Yes campaign.
Join: @RealLandDownUnder