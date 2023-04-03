Dr 'Mike Yeadon' 'Karen Kingston' Dr 'Mihalcea' Dr 'Nixon' 'Shimon Yanowitz' Dr 'Reiner Fuellmich'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Nano Structures Found In 'mRNA' injections...
Dr. 'Mike Yeadon', 'Karen Kingston' Dr. 'Ana Maria Mihalcea' Dr. 'David Nixon' 'Shimon Yanowitz', Dr 'Reiner Fuellmich', 'ICIC',
March. 15, 2023. 'Covid19' Medical & Geopolitical News. AndreCorbeil. The nano Structures found in mRNA-injections...
Video Investigation By the icic
In this #ICIC episode of ICIC, Dr 'Reiner Fuellmich' and co-host Dr Mike Yeadon have an insightful conversation with four experts on this explosive topic.
Using dark-field microscopy, Dr David Nixon examines blood samples from people who have been injected with mRNA-based substances and explains the results with corresponding images. Crystalline, unnatural structures are revealed, which change in further observation and show characteristics of a kind of nano- or micro-technology.
Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea is intensively involved with the ingredients of the Covid mRNA substances. In particular, also with the so-called "shedding effect" of which it is assumed that harmful excretions can be transferred from "vaccinated" to "unvaccinated".
Karen Kingston, whose research interests include toxicology and the analysis of clinical data as well as the ingredients of the covid mRNA substances, complains that all measures regarding a functioning quality assurance management in the administration of a so-called novel "vaccination" to billions of people worldwide have failed and are still not being implemented after the already poor data situation.
For electrical engineer Shimon Yanowitz, the results of his research have shown that it is a kind of micro-technology, as the injected substances change strangely in the human body and have characteristics of electronic circuits. It is also disturbing that the lipid nanoparticles found in the substances have been approved as "technical devices", as Karen Kingston reports. Topics related to COVID origins, vaccine toxicity and whether talk of new variants are just being used as propaganda or are based in measurable truth. Viewers won’t want to miss out on this intense, eye-opening conversation with Dr. Yeadon
Mike Yeadon: The Case Against Big Pharma Engaging In Systematic, Premeditated, Criminal Fraud
https://rumble.com/v24hh6g-mike-yeadon-the-case-against-big-pharma-engaging-in-systematic-premeditated.html
https://rumble.com/v2919e4-toxic-by-design-with-michael-yeadon-ph.d..html
https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/shows/chd-friday-roundtable
