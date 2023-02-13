© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The US Embassy in Moscow is urging all Americans in Russia to depart immediately.
This warning may be the result of newly emerging news that Russia is about to escalate the war in Ukraine with new mobilization.
Please visit my affiliate links to help support this channel