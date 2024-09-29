Night Time Lapse 28/29th September 2024 🟠 -- WEST SUSSEX ENGLAND

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Time Lapse 21:35 28th - 06:55 29th September 2024
All times approximate
No. of photos: 4.630
Camera GoPro H7
Mode: Night Lapse Photo
Settings: Auto
FOV: Wide
Uploaded in 1080p HD
Please help us spread this evidence far and wide...
👉 Link to book, 'Climate Fake'
Climate Fake
https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/climate-fake/paperback/product-5pq85w.html?q=Climate+fake&page=1&pageSize=4&fbclid=IwAR11G22sDsnI6k0c3wUbJaq2yB8ozn6SvkRwVrTHoUiQz98csVwYHErMH7g
👉 Link to book 'Sacrosanct'
Sacrosanct
https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/sacrosanct/paperback/product-5zv7p7.html?q=Sacrosanct+David+Yates&page=1&pageSize=4
👉'UNDER AN IONIZED SKY
https://www.amazon.co.uk/Under-Ionized-Sky-Chemtrails-Lockdown/dp/1627310533
👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon
https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf
Mike Decker
https://www.youtube.com/@MikeDeckerSkyMilitia307/videos
John Graf
https://www.youtube.com/@TheSpitmitt/videos
David Yates
https://www.youtube.com/@MontgomeryPeabody
Dave Holly UK
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_L4zUJxvLGGhT5yzIJOOsw/videos
Luis Edward Diani
https://www.youtube.com/@luisedwarddiani7325/videos
Real Fishing Life
https://www.youtube.com/@1RealFishingLife/videos
Alaska Sky Watcher
https://www.youtube.com/@alaskaskywatcher/videos
Alex Hammer
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/alexhammer
Shared from and subscribe to:
Sunfire Sky
https://www.youtube.com/@sunfiresky2018/videos