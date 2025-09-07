Doctors (lyric video)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Song about all the doctors who were killing sheep with injections and ventilators during the coNvid hoax scam. (there were some good ones, but they were sacked) This video was banned from youtube. Trust has been completely destroyed for the medical community. They only care about money and patients come last. They are now exposed as pharma shills. They threw out their oath of doing no harm and did lots of harm. This song encapsulates my (and many others) anger at the (so called) "profession."