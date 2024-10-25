💥Two [wired] FPV drone strikes hit the rear of a UAF T-64BV tank in the Kursk region

💥🇺🇦 Two [wired] FPV drone strikes hit the rear of a Ukrainian Armed Forces T-64BV tank in the Kursk region.

Cynthia... The 'wired' means the new Fiber optic drones, that can't be jammed. The image seems to cut out just before the strike, but clear images.

Adding:

Putin: Ukrainian Forces Trapped in the Kursk Region Face Increasing Panic as Russian Troops Tighten the Encirclement

Russian President Vladimir Putin reported that approximately 2,000 Ukrainian soldiers are trapped within a 6 by 15 km area in the Kursk region. The Russian Armed Forces have established a secure encirclement and are tightening it, ensuring that the enemy has no way out. Putin emphasized that the Russian military guarantees life, safety, and humane treatment for those who surrender. Despite Ukrainian efforts to break through and rescue their units, these attempts have been unsuccessful.

Panic among the surrounded Ukrainian soldiers is escalating, as their commanders conceal the encirclement from them. According to Putin, in some cases, commanders have even resorted to shooting their own soldiers at the first sign of surrender. Meanwhile, Russian forces continue to successfully repel all counteroffensive attempts.





