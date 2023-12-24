Without Papers Pizza Civil Lawsuit Update | Jesse Johnson

Jesse joins me to discuss his upcoming civil lawsuit against AHS, the province of Alberta, and the city of Calgary. His restaurant Without Papers Pizza was shut down in a very public display of tyranny for serving the "unclean" unvaxxed masses, pizza just like the elite class of the "injected"!
The city of Calgary and his neighbours in Inglewood outright vilified the restauranteur for treating all people equally. It seems so hypocritical in a day and age of safe spaces and violence in words.
Leighton Grey is the lawyer that is willing to take on his case as they fight for all of our freedoms, by taking on these tyrants and the insane policies.
https://www.givesendgo.com/withoutpaperspizza
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/BruceScholl
