ALEX JONES [FULL] Monday 4/22/24 • Globalist Plan CLASH OF CIVILIZATIONS Designed to Trigger WWIII And World Government

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
THE GLOBALIST PLAN FOR A CLASH OF CIVILIZATIONS DESIGNED TO TRIGGER WWIII AND USHER IN COMPLETE WORLD GOVERNMENT
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) will join Alex jones in the first hour to discuss the treasonous actions of Congress giving Ukraine and Israel $95+ billion while America collapses.
In the second hour, Jones will do a deep dive on Adolph Hitler, WW2, and how it still controls our world today -- and in the third hour WEF whistleblower Pascal Najadi will join Jones to reveal the sinister group's true intentions.
• Follow @RealAlexJones on X
• https://www.givesendgo.com/savealex
• JonesCrowder.com
*** RonGibsonChannel SUPPORT AND CHANNEL LINKS IN ONE PLACE ***
Please Help Support And Share On All Of Your Social Media
https://bio.link/rongibsonchannel
*** Direct Full Show Links - VIDEO or MP3 ***
https://allmylinks.com/rongibsonchannel
INFOWARS LINKS
• https://www.InfowarsStore.com
• https://www.PrepareToday.com
#news #infowars #politics #AlexJones #RonGibson