Is the Law Sin God Forbid Morning Manna - Mar 11 2025

In this episode of Morning Manna, Rick and Doc continue their study in Romans 7:7-12, discussing Paul’s intricate teaching on the law and sin. They explore how the law does not create sin but reveals it as a mirror to show humanity’s sinful nature. Paul uses coveting as an example of how the law exposes inner desires and convicts the heart. The discussion highlights how sin deceives, manipulating people into rebellion while falsely promising freedom. Ultimately, the law is holy, just, and good because it reflects God’s character, but it cannot save—only grace through Christ can transform and redeem.
Topics Covered:
- The law as a mirror exposing sin
- Sin’s deceptive nature and its manipulation of the law
- Paul's personal struggle with coveting before Christ
- The role of the law in convicting but not saving
- The necessity of grace through Christ for true transformation
- The contrast between bondage under the law and freedom in grace
Scripture References:
- Romans 7:7 - "Is the law sin? God forbid. Nay, I had not known sin, but by the law..."
- Romans 7:8 - "But sin, taking occasion by the commandment, wrought in me all manner of concupiscence..."
- Romans 7:9 - "For I was alive without the law once: but when the commandment came, sin revived, and I died."
- Romans 7:10 - "And the commandment, which was ordained to life, I found to be unto death."
- Romans 7:11 - "For sin, taking occasion by the commandment, deceived me, and by it slew me."
- Romans 7:12 - "Wherefore the law is holy, and the commandment holy, and just, and good."