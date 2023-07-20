EPOCH TV | Toxic Chemicals Found in 45% of US Water: Here’s Where

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
EPOCH TV | Facts Matter with Roman Balmakov:
Toxic Chemicals Found in 45% of US Water: Here’s Where
A new study conducted across the nation from 2016 to 2021, was just released showing that at least 45% of American tap water contains what are known as forever chemicals.
That this was actually the first government study of its kind.
https://ept.ms/ToxicWaterFM
Episode Resources:
🔵 PFAS Map:
https://ept.ms/3K6I57P
🔵 Full Study:
https://ept.ms/3K60aTz
🔵 Water Testing Resources:
https://ept.ms/3K54Mt2
https://ept.ms/3OouxXW
https://ept.ms/44UOjj9
https://ept.ms/3OlMKVS
------------------
⭕️ Sign up for our NEWSLETTER and stay in touch 👉 https://ept.ms/FactsMatterNewsletter
🔴 "No Farmers No Food" documentary by Roman 👉
https://www.epochoriginal.com/nofarmersnofood