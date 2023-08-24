Zelensky Travelling In Europe, Looking For Victories

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Kiev is trying to flex its diplomatic muscles, while the Ukrainian Army is no longer able to achieve the goals of the counteroffensive.
Recently, the village of Rabotino has become the main battlefield for Ukrainian attacks on the southern frontlines.
DEAR FRIENDS. IF YOU LIKE THIS TYPE OF CONTENT, SUPPORT SOUTHFRONT WORK :
BTC: bc1qgu58lfszcpqu6fd8l98m378wgzugyg9y93lcym
BITCOINCASH: qr28d80s5juzv2793k5jrq59xrl5fxd8qg9h3zlkk2
MONERO (XMR): 86yfEHs6pkoDEKCxc6MAnQX8cVHmzhYxMVrNuwKgNmqpWK8dDxjgGnK8PtUNJMACbn6xEGxmRauNTHJhUJpg9Mwz8htBBND
OR CONTACT US : [email protected], [email protected]
Mirrored - South Front